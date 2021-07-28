Thomas named to dean’s list
Brinley Thomas, of Farmville, has been named to the Emory & Henry College spring dean’s list.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must be a full time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.
Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry College has devoted itself since 1836 to the belief that education can have a transformative effect on an individual, a place and ultimately the wider world.
You Might Like
SVCC receives grant to help students achieve degrees
Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) recently received the Gerald L. Baliles Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative (RVHI) Award from the Virginia... read more