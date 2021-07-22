The fair is back

From funnel cakes to ferris wheels, the Five County Fair is coming back for 2021, and officials say this year’s festivities will include more rides, games and food than previous seasons.

Canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Five County Fair, serving the counties of Prince Edward, Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte and Appomattox, will return to the area Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.

“We are definitely planning to have one this year,” Fair Manager Auburn Estes said Wednesday, July 21.

While fair organizers will meet later in the week to make final decisions related to events and scheduling, Estes said this year’s fair will feature classic fan favorites such as agricultural shows, beauty pageants, professional wrestling and more.

Despite last year’s pandemic setbacks, Estes anticipates this year’s midway will have even more food, games and rides than in 2019.

Currently, the only event not anticipated to occur at this year’s fair is the exhibition of baked goods.

Estes said final plans for the fair will be available online in the coming days. To see the most updated 2021 Five County Fair information, visit https://www.fivecountyfair.com/.