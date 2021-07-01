Thackston graduates residency program

Derek Thackston recently graduated the Medical College of Virginia’s three-year residency program in emergency medicine.

During the ceremony, Thackston was also presented a Medical Student Teaching Award “in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the education of medical students.”

Thackston graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medical College of Virginia Health Sciences Division with a degree of doctor of medicine May 11, 2018.

He successfully completed a one year pre-med certification graduate program at VCU in May of 2013.

On May 12, 2012, Thackston graduated summa cum laude with a degree in biological sciences and a minor in medicine and society from Virginia Tech.

He was a health scholar and a member of the university honors program. He was also an active member of the Alpha Epsilon Delta fraternity and is a member of the Mu chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Virginia Tech.

Thackston is a 2008 advanced diploma graduate of Prince Edward County High School and the Early College Scholars Program at the Governor’s School of Southside Virginia.

He is the son of Chris and Mitzi Thackston of Farmville and is the grandson of Marshall and Donna Thackston of Charlotte Court House and Jackie Dunn of Portsmouth.

He is also the grandson of the late James and Elizabeth Bell of Blackstone.