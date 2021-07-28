Stars Under the Stars concludes Aug. 13

Stars Under the Stars concludes an abbreviated 23rd season Friday, Aug. 13, not with scares, but with romantic decisions in the air.

The powerhouse trio of Grace Kelly, Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra light up the screen in the musical comedy High Society (1956, not rated). When socialite Tracy Lord (Kelly) is about to remarry, her ex-husband (Crosby) and a sympathetic reporter (Sinatra) have 48 hours to convince her that she really still loves him.

Join the fun at Crute Stage, located on the corner of Main and Fourth streets in Downtown Farmville. Trivia, drawings and pre-show activities will begin around 8 p.m., with movies beginning at dusk.

Parking is available on Main Street and in the municipal parking lot behind the court house. This is a free event, and popcorn, candy and drinks will be available for purchase. There is a no pets policy at Stars Under the Stars events. In the event of rain, the film will be shown the following evening at dusk. Bring blankets and outdoor chairs to spend an evening downtown under the stars.

For more information on the series, please visit: http://www.facebook.com/starsunderthestars.