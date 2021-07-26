Letter – Silent majority is sick of political hate

To the Editor:

Responding to the Wednesday July 14, opinion column in The Farmville Herald by Republican State Delegate Tommy Wright’s titles, “Democratic policies have made Virginia less safe.”

Representative Wright; we live in a Democratic/Republic, the first being Democratic, or the will of the people. The Republic is that we send Representatives such as yourself to represent all the people in your district; not just those who voted for you, but also those who didn’t or couldn’t.

You see Mr. Wright, I am one of those of the silent majority. I’ve voted for both Democrats and Republicans; based on the person; not the party. For 55 years of my life, I’ve watched as both parties have screwed the citizens; and only listened to those who ardently support you or fundraise for you and or your party.

It was your party and Trumpers along with QAnon supporters who perpetuated the vaccine lie and did nothing with the public support of vaccinating. You never told people that the vaccination won’t stop you from getting COVID, but it will be less likely to kill or hospitalize you or your loved ones. Also, like the flu the longer a strand stays in circulation the more likely it is to mutate again

Virginia has one of the best and most thorough Voter ID laws and checks and balances in place. The reason you’re losing isn’t because of this. It’s because the districts, which like mine; are gerrymandered by your party, (Republicans) make up has either changed or no longer follow what you stand for. Stop blaming Virginia voters and citizens, for the way we choose to cast our votes.

Then you mentioned education standards; which under a Republican-controlled administration, passed the SOL. So instead of concentrating on basic and needed education, teachers must concentrate on prepping children more for the SOL. And we’ll just leave alone your unwillingness to fund our schools and strengthen our education system.

Then let’s discuss your issue of crime. Which is up throughout the nation, and our districts are no exception. There’s a lack of funding and outdated mandates for staffing police, and sheriffs’ departments. Implement community policing. Implement a program where by sixth through eighth graders can be exposed to police, commonwealth’s attorneys, judges, fire and rescue, help build not only a bridge, but trust.

I know The Farmville Herald either won’t print this or change the title; which changes its meaning, or because they wish to not offend their right constituency, but it’s based in truth and first-hand experience.

Kenneth W. Jackson

Rice