PEFYA Minors receive sportsmanship award

The PEFYA Field of Dreams Complex hosted more than 1,000 guests and 15 teams the weekend of June 25-29. The complex hosted the 2021 AAA Boys Minor League District Tournaments for both Division 1 and Division 2 as well as the girls softball Darlings and Ponytails divisions. The PEFYA Minors, pictured above, fell to Lunenburg in their first game Friday night, 5-1 but bounced back Saturday night by coming from behind to defeat Nottoway 7-6. Monday the PEFYA Minors were eliminated by Lunenburg by a score of 17-7. However, they were awarded the sportsmanship award. From left are: Tymiere Harris, Jace Jones, Roger Pride, Dreion Wright, Jordan Reed, Tristan Weaver, Leyton McCann, Levi Williams, Brayden Weaver, Thomas Atkins and Bryson Robison. Back row, left to right are Coach David Williams, Manager Jacob McCann and Coach Brian Atkins.