Marlene Kathie Martens, 85 of Cumberland, went to be with our Lord on June 30, 2021.

She was a loving bride to Hans H. Martens, and a beloved mother to her two sons.

The couple of 63 years had just celebrated their wedding anniversary on June 1, and though Marlene was in declining health, she was overjoyed as the

family gathered together around her for her birthday only two weeks later.

Mrs. Martens was a published poet, a recipient of the World Of Poetry “Golden Poet Award,” and author to many inspirational passages and poems. She had a great love for gardening, and bird watching, and enjoyed planting varieties of flowers that produced

colorful living gardens. Marlene put together many beautiful floral arrangements during her long time involvement with the Cartersville Garden Club. For many years, Marlene was also a member of the Cumberland Women’s Club. She made time to be a volunteer librarian at the Cumberland Public Library, and would read books to children during special events.

As a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, of Farmville, for 46 years, Marlene especially enjoyed adding her voice to those around her when singing praises to the Lord, and was loved by her many friends in church and in the community.

In addition to raising her two children, her favorite past time included helping her “honey” with his beekeeping, and, when possible, listening to the many song birds while enjoying the warmth of the sunshine under the clear blue skies of Cumberland.

She is survived by her husband, Hans Martens, her two sons, Peter (Jenny), and Edward (Lisa), four grandchildren: Jennifer, Jordan, Stephanie, Jonathan, and her great granddaughter Riley.

The family gathered together for a private service, as Marlene was laid to rest at Grove Cemetery in Cumberland earlier this month. The family plans to hold a memorial service for her at St. John’s Lutheran Church at a later date to be announced.

