July 23, 2021

  • 68°

Little earns Gold Award for painting mural

By Staff Report

Published 9:50 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

Kailin Little received her Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, Sunday, July 18. To earn the award, Kailin designed and installed a mural in the fellowship building of the Jesus Center Church in Appomattox. Kailin is a member of Troop 64 and is the daughter of Darain and Katrisha Little of Farmville. Pictured in front of the mural, from left, are Darain, Kailin, Katrisha Little and Pastor Robert Jackson.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections