Letter – Countering climate change has to start somewhere

To the Editor:

Why is it that Republicans invariably cast pessimistic views on Democrats’ plans, without completing the whole picture?

I won’t question that the Democrats’ Clean Economy Act might cost extra funds, maybe, but how much must be open to conjecture. Why not look on the bright side for once? Yes, one state’s contribution to clean energy will not, in itself, dramatically reduce global warming. But look at the benefits to the individual state that takes those steps, not only here in Virginia but as all states develop similar projects and other countries.

Rather than dismissing global warming as unreal, why not study the statistics, then think of all the jobs that will be created as we try to preserve our environment for ourselves and for future generations?

Sixteen years ago I noted the first heavy frost on my lawn to have occurred the night of Oct. 14. The following year the date was exactly the same, and then the date was later with each following year. Last year I did not have a heavy frost until Nov. 16, a month later.

The earth is definitely getting warmer, some may say hotter. Shouldn’t we all do what we can to minimize it?

I am not a scientist, but I can read a thermometer, and can note the date of certain occurrences such as the first frost.

Don’t we all want our children and grandchildren to have what we have?

John Sykes

Buckingham