Kenneth Waverly “Brute” Ragland, 58 of Buckingham, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 9. He was born on Nov. 15, 1962, and raised in the Manteo area of Buckingham, where he also established his own family.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Sherry Shepherd Ragland; loving daughters, Leanne Ragland (fiancé, Michael Robbins) of Lynchburg and Rebecca Ragland (fiancé, Hunter Kelly) of Buckingham; sister, Crystal Thibault and husband, Doug of

Nyack, New York; aunts, Shirley Krohn, Agnes Snead and Betty Snead and his son/dog Jack, one of several pets he loved in his lifetime.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Waverly Elwood and Marian Snead Ragland.

With Sherry, Kenny filled his free time by continuing to develop the family farm his father had established; they continued to learn and grow together as cattle farmers and husband and wife. And with lots of support from his family, friends and farmhand-Ruby Massie (sister-in-law), he kept it maintained even on his weakest days. Kenny was known for his earnestness, humor and kind demeanor. Kenny was immensely proud of his family and also had a large neighborhood of family and friends who he considered one and the same. He loved to hunt and was an active life-long member of the Lynbuck Hunt Club. He would often spend his Friday nights playing poker with his buddies, and even daughters. But Kenny was also a firm man of God and loved his Church, Woodland United Methodist, where he too was raised.

In addition to his large neighborhood of loved ones, he had a very supportive network of railroad friends of which he worked alongside for 37 years at CSX Transportation. In a letter he left to read upon his passing… “he wants to thank all his family and friends for all they did for him over the good years and bad years of his life.”

The family would like to extend a special thank you for the staff at Legacy Hospice,

Charlottesville.

Funeral services were held July 11, at the Dunkum Funeral Home with interment in

Woodland United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Woodland United Methodist Church, c/o Ruby Massie, 274 River Bend Lane, Buckingham, VA 23921.