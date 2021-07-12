Johnson named to VaSID team

After leading Longwood women’s lacrosse with 30 goals and 36 points in her senior campaign, Lancer captain and midfielder Emma Johnson was named to the VaSID All-State second team.

The All-State citation is the first for Johnson, who was also named an All-Big South honorable mention for her efforts.

A native of Baltimore, Johnson averaged two goals a game by finding the back of the net 30 time in 15 starts for the Lancers. A versatile midfielder critical on both ends of the field, Johnson also led her squad with 29 ground balls, adding eight caused turnovers and three draw controls.

Johnson started her season with a flurry of goals, scoring four times in Longwood’s season opener at VCU. The effort was one of six hat trick performance by Johnson, who tallied at least three goals in games against Old Dominion, William & Mary, Delaware State, Presbyterian, and Campbell. She ended her final season in Farmville in impressive form, scoring 10 goals and totaling 11 points and seven ground balls in the last four games of the season for Longwood. Johnson was particularly strong against commonwealth rivals, tallying 11 goals in five games against Virginia opponents.

The latest nod for Johnson caps a standout career for Longwood in which Johnson racked up 88 goals, 10 assists, 67 ground balls and 23 caused turnovers. Since becoming a full-time starter as a sophomore, Johnson tallied 84 goals in just 40 games while accumulating 10 assists, 64 ground balls, and 21 draw controls.