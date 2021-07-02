Have a safe and happy Fourth of July

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to a very special young lady, Fern Dunnavant of Dillwyn, who will celebrate her birthday Friday, July 2.

Vacation Bible School will be held at Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn beginning Sunday, July 11, to Wednesday, July 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for ages 4 through students who have completed fifth grade. There will also be an adult class beginning each night at 6:15 p.m. For more information and to register go to www.cedarbaptistchurch.org.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will have its first meeting since COVID restrictions have been lifted Monday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at Hatcher Baptist Church of Cumberland. All members are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal and a flower or plant for exchange. For more information, contact President Barry Miles at 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association is sponsoring a one-day bus trip Saturday, August 7, to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville to see the show, “Oh Happy Day.” We will give thanks and praise to the Lord for our planet, country, freedom, family, friends and neighbors. There will be live musicians. This heavenly production will have you on the edge of your pew singing. Come join us. The total cost includes round trip motorcoach transportation, dinner and show and is $99 per person. Pickup points will be at the Dillwyn Food Lion and Farmers Bank parking lot in Appomattox. The deadline to register is Monday, July 12. Refunds will be given if the trip is canceled by the association. For more information, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or by mobile phone at (434) 315-4181.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn has resumed regularly scheduled services. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. followed by worship service at 11 a.m. Worshippers may tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM if they do not feel comfortable coming inside. Wednesday evening Bible study and children’s activities have resumed at 7 p.m. each week. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation cordially invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton will hold annual homecoming services Sunday, July 11. The morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m. featuring gospel music from Tommy and Debbie England of Dillwyn and Roger Woodson and family of New Canton. Followed by a message from God’s word from pastor Anthony Sacco. This will be followed by lunch in the church fellowship hall.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting Sunday, July 11, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the impact the mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

From our home to yours we wish each of you a happy, safe and enjoyable Independence Day weekend celebration.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.