Garden Club returns to normal

Members of the Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club gathered for a regular in-person meeting at the Buckingham Arts Center Monday, July 12. Club member Glenda Harris presented a program on drying and pressing fresh flowers for use in handicrafts such as greeting cards, gift tags and pictures. Members had dried and pressed blooms such as Queen Anne’s Lace, various daisies, hydrangeas, pansies, petunias and lilies, as well as foliage such as asparagus, dusty miller, dill, fig leaves and Japanese maple leaves. Shown with some of their completed projects are, from left, front row: Marie Flowers, Jeanette Reck, Jackie Fairbarns, Barbara Knabe, Kay Carter and Mary Lohr. Back row: Pam Huskey, Elsie Towler, Helen Baker, Pam Murray, Pat Johnson, Suzanne Vandegrift and Glenda Harris.