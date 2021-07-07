July 7, 2021

Garden Club gathers

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021

The Cumberland Garden Club was hosted by club member Nell Spain in her home for its June meeting. The club enjoyed lunch prepared by the members. Club member Pat Adams provided an informative presentation on helpful plants that remove toxins from the home, including the Peace Lily pictured here with Adams.

