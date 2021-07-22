July 23, 2021

Emergency communication system (911) currently down

By Staff Report

Published 10:48 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

The Farmville Emergency Communication Center is currently down meaning calls to 911 will not be answered.

A press release from the town said they are working with CenturyLink to have the 911 center back up and running soon. The issue was apparently caused by a fiber line that was cut in North Carolina.

For medical emergencies please call (434) 392-6973 Ext. 2, this will send you to Prince Edward Rescue Squad. All other emergency calls can be placed to the administrative line at (434) 392-3332.
Text-to-911 is working at this time.

 

