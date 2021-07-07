Cyrus graduates from Coastal Carolina
Anna Cyrus of Farmville was one of nearly 1,200 Coastal Carolina University graduates recognized during its in-person Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, in Brooks Stadium.
Coastal Carolina University is a public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, South Carolina.
CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 95 major fields of study. Among the university’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal online.
Thackston graduates residency program
Derek Thackston recently graduated the Medical College of Virginia’s three-year residency program in emergency medicine. During the ceremony, Thackston was... read more