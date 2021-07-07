Cyrus graduates from Coastal Carolina

Anna Cyrus of Farmville was one of nearly 1,200 Coastal Carolina University graduates recognized during its in-person Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, in Brooks Stadium.

Coastal Carolina University is a public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, South Carolina.

CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 95 major fields of study. Among the university’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal online.