Charging info available at 511

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recently announced the availability of a new feature on the 511 Virginia website and mobile app that helps drivers locate electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The new EV charging station feature will assist drivers in locating a station to charge their electric vehicles when traveling in Virginia by enabling the “EV Charging Stations” layer within the mobile or web app. Within this layer, the user will be able to filter the charging stations by the type of EV connector and charger type so locations relevant to the user are displayed on the map. Motorists will have access to information for each station, including the station name, street address, phone number, EV connector types and EV charging network name. The location data is sourced from the U.S. Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center.

Test this new feature and get real-time information about traffic, incidents and congestion on Virginia roads at 511virginia.org or download VDOT’s free 511 Virginia app at https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/511.asp.