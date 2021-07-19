Betty Ruth Halbohn, passed away peacefully on July 13. She was surrounded by her husband and many of her family members were by her side. She was born June 28, 1947, in McGaheysville, the only daughter of the late Thomas Coleman Gordon and Nora Grimm Gordon. She was born one of eleven children. She had ten brothers and half-brothers.

Betty loved the Lord and her church family at Buckingham Baptist Church. She was an avid lover of reading, traveling, attending church and spending time with her loved ones. She loved all of God’s animals and enjoyed spending time sitting on her porch and taking in the beauty of nature. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and they brought such joy into her life. She was an extremely loving person and loved being around her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Halbohn; three daughters, Sarah St. Peter, Emily Hutt (Jess) and Courtney St. Peter and one son, Larry St. Peter; two step daughters, Crystal Halbohn Shoaf (Bryan) and Kimberly Halbohn; 10 grandchildren: Kaitylyn (Aaron), Sophie, Bella, Wisper, Ashley, Jasmine, Brian Keith, Scott, Makayla and Jayde. She is also survived by a very special brother and sister-in law, Lee and Pat Halbohn and a very dear friend, Sandy Clarke, as well as many other nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service were held July 19, at the Dunkum Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Northwell Health Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Cancer Center (New York) or Buckingham Baptist Church