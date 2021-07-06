Barry Gray Maxwell, 69, of Pamplin, died Friday, July 2, 2021, in Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on January 26, 1952, in Farmville, Va., he was a son of the late Lucille Ramsey and Graydon Cleveland Maxwell, Sr.

Barry was strong in his Christian faith and was an active member of Pamplin United Methodist Church. He worked at BWXT for over 20 years. Barry dedicated his life to managing the family farm in Pamplin and enjoyed bee keeping, sharing his honey with family and friends. Barry liked hunting, fishing, woodworking, watching westerns, and listening to George Jones and Hank Williams, Sr. He taught him- self to play the harmonica.

He is survived by four siblings, Wilbur Maxwell (Dot), Mary Layne, Tom

Maxwell (Lin), and Robert Maxwell; two sisters-in- law, Mildred Maxwell, and JoAnn Maxwell; many nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Johnny Layne; and his beloved dog, Buddy.

He was predeceased by four brothers, Joe Max- well, Graydon Maxwell, Jr., Forrest Maxwell, and Doug Maxwell and two sisters, Marie Maxwell, and Virgin- ia Davenport.

A funeral service will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, July 7, at Robinson Funeral Home by the Rev. Herndon Jeffreys, Rev. Michael Day, and Rev. Wilbur Maxwell. Burial will follow in Pamplin Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 6, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Those wishing to make memorial donations please consider Piney Ridge United Methodist Church, PO Box 1327, Pamplin, VA 23958 or a charity of your choice.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www. robinsonfuneral.com.