A ‘super’ intendent

Dr. Daisy Hicks, superintendent of Buckingham County Public Schools (BCPS), uses her passion for children to pave the way for the next generation through education and leadership.

Born in Amelia, Hicks received her doctorate of education in leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University in May of 2014. She has served as superintendent of BCPS since 2018 and has more than 25 years of experience in education and five years of experience with the Department of Corrections prior to becoming an educator. Hicks also serves as an adjunct professor for Longwood University in the education leadership program.

As superintendent, Hicks makes an impact on the lives of many, especially students.

“I always put students first and want for every child what I want for my own son, Brian,” she said. “The best education and the opportunity for them to achieve their goals. The students are who drive me to be better and do better. Children depend on us to provide them with opportunities and to believe in them.”

Hicks’ job comes with many challenges, and she strives every day to make decisions that reflect the best interest of the area’s young learners, even if those decisions are not always popular.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic brought about many unexpected challenges over the last year, from mitigation strategies, to meals, to learning from home, Hicks, in partnership with other area superintendents, school board members, school staff and other local leaders, was able to help students continue their education and remain safe even in uncertain times.

Hicks is known to have a passion for children and animals, but she also loves to travel, shop and spend time with family and friends. She’s been around the world to destinations such as Japan, Haiti, Jamaica, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands and Cancun and has also visited many U.S. states.

While her goal has always been to make a difference in the lives of others, Hicks has a personal goal to one day overcome her fear of height and skydive.

For Hicks, superheroes don’t just have superpowers — they have a willingness and desire to carry out extraordinary deeds for others. One might say those are both superpowers of some of the area’s most “super” — superintendents.

To see the full A Salute to Community Heroes edition click here.