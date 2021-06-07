Tracy Burns Powers, 69 of Buckingham, passed peacefully on May 29. He was a son of the late Charlie Burns Powers and Nell Lowe Powers.

Tracy was the owner of Powers Building LLC and a graduate of Hampden Sydney College and James Madison University. He was a master craftsman and skilled outdoorsman who throughout his life perfected his trade. He was a giving soul, the first person to lend a hand and spent his time sharing his skills and love for nature with friends and family. He will truly be missed

He is survived by his wife, Lily Kempf; two daughters, Jessie Powers and Brooke Powers; siblings, Darrell Powers, Sandra McGraw, Ron Powers, Duane Powers and Deborah Griswold and stepson, Michael Edward and wife, Rebecca, and their children, Jaden, Thierri and Sophia, all of Cornwall, England. Tracy is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families and many friends.

Tracy was also preceded in death by his nephews, Rondall Powers and Craig Davidson.

A special thanks to Dr. Linda Martin and the talented ICU team at UVA Hospital for the excellent attention Tracy received while in their care.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on June 12, from 4 until 6 p.m. “down by the river”, 730 Brittany Road, Dillwyn.