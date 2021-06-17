Townsend named to president’s list

Mary Townsend, of Farmville, was named to the College of Charleston president’s list for the spring semester. Townsend is majoring in political science.

To qualify for president’s list (highly distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university. Founded in 1770, the college is among the nation’s top universities for quality education, student life and affordability. Its beautiful and historic campus, combined with contemporary facilities, cutting-edge programs and accessible faculty attracts students from across the U.S. and around the world.