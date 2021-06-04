Townsend graduates from College of Charleston
Mary Townsend, of Farmville, recently graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the College of Charleston.
Townsend was among more than 1,400 students who received degrees.
Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university.
