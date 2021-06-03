Tigers announce football recruiting class
Hampden-Sydney College head football coach Marty Favret has announced his incoming recruiting class that totals 45 newcomers to the program.
The group includes first-year student-athletes from throughout Virginia, as well as Alabama, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont set to join the Tigers beginning with the 2021 fall campaign.
The complete list of incoming football recruits is listed below, alphabetically, along with their respective hometowns and high schools.
Jordan Akerson/Roanoke-Cave Spring HS
Billy-Boy Anderson/East Thetford, VT-Woodberry Forest School (VA)
Dylan Apple/Reidsville, NC-Rockingham County HS
Kent Bero/Street, MD-Archbishop Curley HS
Jonah Brown/Raleigh, NC-Needham B. Broughton HS
Kevin Busch/Greensboro, NC-Noble Academy
Kenderson Cardaci/Myrtle Beach, SC-Myrtle Beach HS
Logan Cohn/Henrico-Benedictine College Preparatory
Patrick Coronado/Leesburg-Tuscarora HS
Trey Craft/Winchester-John Handley HS
Seamus DeVol/Silver Spring, MD-Gonzaga College HS
J.T. Diehl/Warrenton-Fauquier HS
Charlie Dodson/Danville-Virginia Episcopal School
Jackson Eckhardt/Upper Chichester, PA-St. Elizabeth HS (DE)
Austin Fernandez/Warrenton-Fauquier HS
Coult Fussell/Burlington, NC-Walter M. Williams HS
Evan Heck/Roanoke-Lord Botetourt HS
AJ Hoggard/Virginia Beach-Landstown HS
Peyton Howard/Pickens, SC-Pickens HS
Kitchy Hyman/Henrico-Collegiate School
George Jackson/Danville-George Washington HS
Kalvin Johnson/Stem, NC-Granville Central HS
Kiyou Jones/Farmville-Prince Edward County HS
Kyle Lafayette/Charleston, SC-Porter-Gaud School
Sutton Lasso/Raleigh, NC-Needham B. Broughton HS
Jackson Lott/Norfolk-Maury HS
Walker Marsh/Raleigh, NC-Needham B. Broughton HS
Jaxon Masterson/Raleigh, NC-Sanderson HS
Tyler McGrath/Kenbridge-Central of Lunenburg HS
Gabe Menjivar/Springfield-John R. Lewis HS
Will Morris/Midlothian-Manchester HS
Robert Morris/Afton-Nelson County HS
Nick Neighbors/Mechanicsville-Benedictine College Preparatory
Joe Newcomer/Nappanee, IN-NorthWood HS
Aidan Parr/King George-King George HS
JP Pierre/Mobile, AL-McGill-Toolen Catholic HS
Luke Plawin/Vienna-George C. Marshall HS
Brandon Satink/Hampton-Kecoughtan HS
Shane Smith/Glen Allen-Deep Run HS
Ty Smith/Elizabethton, TN-Avery County HS (NC)
Eli Strickland/Kitty Hawk, NC-First Flight HS
Troy Sullivan/Bumpass-Louisa County HS
Ben Thomas/Jamestown, NC-High Point Christian Academy
Will Thomas/Blacksburg-Blacksburg HS
Brendan Wallace/Virginia Beach-Frank W. Cox HS
