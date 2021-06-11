Status of county administrator search unknown

Buckingham County Administrator Rebecca Carter is set to retire at the end of the month, but county officials have declined to comment on how the search for the next county administrator is going.

Carter gave her resignation to the Buckingham Board of Supervisors during a closed session meeting in December of 2020, notifying board members she would be retiring from her position June 30, 2021.

Although the county began advertising for the administrator position shortly after Carter officially announced her retirement to the public in February, it is currently unknown whether or not the board has made an offer to a candidate.

Board Chairman and District 3 Supervisor Don Matthews did not respond to requests for comment via email regarding an update on the search for a new county administrator. When contacted by phone Wednesday, June 9, Matthews stated he would not make a comment and hung up.

Board Vice Chairman and District 4 Supervisor Thomas Jordan Miles III also declined to comment Friday on any updates regarding the administrator search due to the subject being a personnel matter.

The board did hold two closed meetings May 21 and June 1. According to the agendas, the purpose of said meetings was for “discussion, consideration, interviews of prospective candidates for employment; assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining, or resignation of specific public officers, appointees or employees of any public body; and evaluation of performance of departments.”