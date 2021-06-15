Soil and water district offers mini grants

In an effort to support K-12 teachers in Amelia, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties who faced more challenges than usual this 2020-2021 school year due to the pandemic, the Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District (PSWCD) offered Outdoor Classroom Conservation Mini-Grants to all curriculum-based schools.

The grants supplied up-to $500 to schools for establishment or enhancement of outdoor learning spaces. The grant money was used to purchase native plants, soil amendments, outdoor seating and other resources needed for the learning space. The outdoor “classrooms” will be used to assist in teaching about natural resources for years to come.

The eight area schools that received the grant money are : Amelia County High School, Full Circle School, Fuqua Upper School, Fuqua Middle School, Kenston Forest School, Nottoway High School, Prince Edward County Middle School, and Sunrise Learning Center. The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District looks forward to working more with area schools in support of environmental education.