Sarah Bates Shanks, 70 of Farmville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 7. She was the daughter of the late Kenny Bates and Carl and Nannie Matthews of Cumberland.

She is survived by one sister, Beverly Upton and husband; two daughters, Shannon Shanks (John) and Mary Shanks Mason (Leonard) and two sons, James. L. Shanks (Natalie) and Brian Shanks (Betty). She was blessed with five grandchildren and seven great-grand children. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held on June 13, at 3 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church on Tuggle Road in Farmville. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the fellowship hall.