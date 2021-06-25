Road construction scheduled

requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia. org.

DISTRICT-WIDE

ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various construction/ maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities will include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/ tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

BUCKINGHAM

COUNTY:

• Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion date is Oct. 15.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Route 621 (13-620) – Closed 7/12-8/20 for culvert replacement. Detour via 13, 654, 600, 620 to Amelia Co, 621 (Amelia) back to 621 (Cumberland).

PRINCE EDWARD

COUNTY:

• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed completion date is Nov. 11, 2022.

• Route 460 W (602- 600) and Route 604– Pavement and shoulder widening.

