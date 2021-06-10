Reward offered for stolen truck

A member of the public has come forward to offer a reward for the recovery of a truck stolen by Buckingham County fugitive Kendall Jamerson.

Jamerson, who remains at large, stole the faded blue 1988 Ford Ranger with Farm Use tags Tuesday, June 1, at Duck’s Corner on South James River Road while evading police after several previous run-ins with law enforcement.

Anyone with any information on the location of the vehicle or Jamerson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 969-1772.