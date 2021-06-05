Reaver honored for academics
For the third consecutive year, Longwood women’s soccer senior and reigning Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year Carrie Reaver was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District III, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced recently.
A double major in biology and Spanish, Reaver’s third academic all-district citation comes on the heels of an award-filled spring for the four-year defensive starter. Maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade point average throughout her entire Longwood career, she was named co-valedictorian of Longwood University’s 2021 graduating class and the recipient of the Sally Barksdale Hargrett Prize for Academic Excellence at commencement this past May.
The CoSIDA Academic All-District III award puts Reaver in contention for CoSIDA Academic All-America honors, which the national organization of college athletics communications professionals will announce in early July. The last Longwood student-athlete to earn Academic All-America recognition was women’s lacrosse senior Dana Joss in 2020, while the last women’s soccer player was Kelsey McDonald in 2014 – both of whom were named Longwood University valedictorians upon graduation.
Reaver enjoyed a standout career at Longwood, beginning by earning Big South Freshman of the Year honors in 2017 and following with three consecutive All-Big South honors. Her playing career culminated as a senior this past spring when she was named to the All-Big South first team after helping the Lancers open the year with a seven-game unbeaten streak and finish by qualifying for the four-team Big South Championship tournament.
Also named Big South Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year for a second straight season and winner of the prestigious Big South Christenberry Award for Academic Excellence, Reaver was the only student-athlete on this year’s 12-player Division III squad with a 4.0 grade point average. Nationally, her 4.0 was one of only 19 in the entire 102-player field, which includes eight geographically-separated teams encompassing every women’s soccer program in Division I athletics.
For her four-year career, Reaver started 59 games in the backfield and played 5,755 minutes, during which Longwood amassed a 30-22-11 overall record and a 19-8-9 mark in Big South play.
A native of Thurmont, Maryland, Reaver will spend the next year as an associate researcher at the Mount Sinai Brain Institute in New York City before beginning medical school.
LeBel named to first team
