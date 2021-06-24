PEFYA hosts weekend tournament
The Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association (PEFYA) is hosting all-star baseball and softball tournaments for the Darlings and Ponytails in softball and the minors in baseball. The PEFYA Darlings will play Nottoway at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 25. Opening ceremonies will be at 7 p.m.
