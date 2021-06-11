Myles awarded scholarship

Maura Michelle Myles is the 2021 Hall-Harris Scholarship recipient awarded by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Farmville.

Myles is a 2021 honor graduate of Buckingham County High School. Throughout her high school career, she participated in several activities which included cheerleading, track and field, the Yearbook Club, the Ecology Club, the Beta Club, vice president of the Prom Club, Skills USA and the SCA.

She has been a leader-in-training with the SCA and was the School Board representative for the 2020-2021 school year. She completed the career studies program at Southside Virginia Community College in Keysville where she earned a Certificate in cosmetology and barbering.

Her community service involvement included volunteering at the Food Bank at Morning Valley Baptist Church, assisting the elderly with chores and shopping and distributing food weekly to the residents of the community.

As a member of Baptist Union Baptist Church, she is the vice president of the Junior Missionary and a member of the BUBC youth choir.

In the fall of 2021, Myles plans to attend Norfolk State University where she plans to major in biology with a concentration in zoology. Her career goal is to become a marine biologist.

Myles is the daughter of McKinley and Felicia Myles and the granddaughter of James and Rev. Laura Spradley of Dillwyn and the late Mary Abraham and McKinley Myles, Sr. of Oakland, California.