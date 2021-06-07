Martha Herndon Thompson, of Farmville, born Feb. 4, 1930, passed away on June 3. She was predeceased by her parents, Clarence Vereen Herndon Sr. and Ruth Evelyn Herndon; 4 siblings, Clarence V. Herndon Jr., Aubrey M. Herndon, Frances Herndon Ducsai and Robert Herndon and her husband, Sam Andrew Thompson.

She is survived by a sister, Carrie O’Neal (Michael) and her two children, Cindy T. Clark (Mike) of Burkeville & Linda T. Long (Brad) of Richmond. She is also survived by three grandsons, Zachary & Aaron Long of Richmond and Andrew Clark of Burkeville and a great granddaughter, Arden Long of Richmond. Also surviving are nieces, nephews & many loving cousins.

Martha married Sam on Valentine’s Day in 1951. Together they owned a successful farm in Cumberland County until his death in 1998. Martha loved to garden both vegetables and flowers. Her blue-ribbon cucumber pickles were famous throughout the community. She shared her green thumb with others by bringing gifts of flowers. She also enjoyed cooking and baking.

She was a member of Brown’s Presbyterian Church for many years. Time spent with family and friends was a favorite past time. Her 90th birthday was a cause for a wonderful community celebration early in 2020.

A graveside funeral service was held Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m. at Browns Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Centra PACE of Farmville for the wonderful care provided to Martha for the last five years. They would also like to acknowledge her special aides from CareMed, Ginger, Della & Janice. Also, special thanks to the staff at Farmville Health & Rehab for the care & compassion given to our entire family for the last two months.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 104, Farmville, VA 23901.

