Local students named to dean’s list
The following local Farmville students were recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2021 semester.
Jamie Carkenord, Autumn Holman and Grace Rust of Farmville were named to the list.
In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree-seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.
