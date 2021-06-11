Landfill Alert Committee to meet Sunday

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. This will be an in-person meeting with 50 people or less with social distancing Attendees must wear a mask. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact the mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association is proud to announce that, since COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the group will be having its first meeting Monday, July 12, at 5 p.m. at Hatcher Baptist Church of Cumberland. All members are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal and a flower or plant for exchange. For further information, contact President Barry Miles at 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to William Bradby of Farmville on Friday, June 11, Steven (Yancy) Sutton of Cumberland on Saturday, June, 12, and Gene Johnson of Buckingham on Monday, June 14.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will resume regularly scheduled services Sunday, June 13, starting with Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship service at 11 a.m. Attendees who do not feel comfortable worshipping inside may tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM. Also Wednesday, June 16, Bible study and children’s activities will resume at 7 p.m. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation cordially invite all to attend.

Happy anniversary wishes go out this week to Thomas and Eleanor Newton of New Canton on Monday, June 14, and Earl and Carol Swink of Farmville on Wednesday, June 16.

Buckingham Baptist Church at 22234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area of New Canton invites you to join them for regular church services every Sunday morning beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m.

Hello this week to our special friends John and Joan Binns of Cumberland. They visited her brother in Wytheville last week, and they all had a nice visit together.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.