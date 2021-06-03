Knights are James River District Champs

Despite dropping its last game of the season to Central High School, the Buckingham High School baseball team are the James River District Champs and currently occupy first place in the Region 2B standings.

The Knights will host a regional playoff game Tuesday, June 15, after finishing the season with a 9-2 record. Central defeated the Knights 7-4 in the final game of the season. Before the final game, the Knights completed a season sweep of Goochland with a 9-2 win.

All the scoring in the Central-Buckingham game came in the first two innings. Buckingham answered two runs from Central in the first inning with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first. The Chargers added another five runs in the top of the second. The Knights added a single run in the bottom of the inning. No one would cross the plate after the two-inning scoring outburst.

Third-spot hitter Rocco Raynor was the leader at the plate for the Knights going three for four with three RBIs and a run scored. Matthew Davis, Braedyn Schaeffer, Holden Tyson and Amari Toney all added a hit each for the Knights.

Central was paced by Ryan Allard who went two for four with two RBI and two runs scored.

Schaeffer pitched a complete game for the Knights giving up four earned runs on five hits, six strikeouts and a walk.

Seth Hall pitched a complete game for the Chargers. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits while notching three strikeouts and two walks.

In Buckingham’s 9-2 win over Goochland, Schaeffer led the team with three hits in his four trips to the plate. He added an RBI and a run scored. Justin Gunter was two for four with three RBIs and two runs scored. Matthew Davis was two for four with a run scored. Raynor, Cameron Newton, Colby White, Lane Branch and Toney also had a hit apiece for the Knights who started off quickly with three runs in the first.