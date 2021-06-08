H-SC announces tennis recruiting class

Hampden-Sydney College tennis head coach Byron Balkin has announced his incoming recruiting class that totals nine newcomers to the program.

The group includes first-year student-athletes from Virginia, Alabama, Florida and North Carolina set to join the Tigers beginning with the 2021 fall campaign.

“We are thrilled to bring in one of the biggest tennis recruiting classes to Hampden-Sydney College,” Balkin said. “I know each of these young men are going to bring a lot of energy and excitement to the program, and will find ways to contribute to our team success on and off the court.”

The complete list of incoming tennis recruits is listed below, alphabetically, along with their respective hometowns and high schools.

Charlie Adams/Mechanicsville-Hanover HS

Nicholas Beaudoin/Norfolk-Maury HS

Frank Borden/Durham, North Carolina-Durham Academy

Barrett Foster/Virginia Beach-Frank W. Cox HS

Taylor Fox/Virginia Beach-Norfolk Academy

John Kendrick/Hoover, Alabama-Spain Park HS

Matt Kendrick/Hoover, Alabama-Spain Park HS

Henry Singleton/Henrico-Douglas S. Freeman HS

Andrew Winans/Holiday, Florida-Florida Virtual School