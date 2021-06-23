June 25, 2021

  • 79°

Garden Club visits Cynthia Wood’s garden

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The members of the Nora Lancaster Garden Club toured Dr. Cynthia Wood’s flower garden in Crewe Tuesday, June 15.

Wood’s expansive garden is mainly comprised of native plants and herbs, using creative and artistic groupings.

Following the tour, the group had lunch at the Herb Cottage in Blackstone.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections