Fugitive steals truck, eludes deputies

A fugitive considered to be armed and dangerous remains on the loose after several brushes with law enforcement in Buckingham County including a recent vehicle theft.

According to Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lieutenant Brent Uzdanovics, at approximately 11:28 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, the Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a sighting of Kendall Allen Jamerson on Dixie Hill Road.

Deputies responded and observed Jamerson, dressed in a camouflage shirt and blue jeans, running into the wood line.

The suspect was encountered a second time on Plantation Road where he showed a handgun and fled again into the woods. Additional resources were called from the VSP aviation unit and K9 units from the Virginia Department of Corrections and Albemarle County Police Department. A perimeter was established, and the area was searched.

At 3:33 p.m. that afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office received another call indicating Jamerson had stolen a blue Ford Ranger pickup with Farm Use tags near the Duck’s Corner convenience store on South James River Road. Jamerson fled up Route 56 to Howardsville Road (Route 602).

Uzdanovics said deputies flooded the area in an attempt to locate Jamerson, but were unsuccessful. Jamerson remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

The chase of the fugitive began Sunday, May 23, the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office received a tip of Jamerson’s whereabouts. Deputies along with state troopers located the suspect in the area of Cooper Mine Road in Dillwyn.

Jamerson fled the area in a pickup truck, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit assisted by the Virginia State Police (VSP) aviation unit.

Jamerson abandoned his vehicle in the Spears Mountain area and fled on foot, eluding officers.

The suspect has remained at large since the incident.

Jamerson, 35, of Dillwyn, was wanted on 11 different criminal warrants (three misdemeanors and eight felonies) ranging from abduction and strangulation to possession of a firearm at the time of the initial attempted arrest. Additional criminal warrants have been filed as a result of Jamerson’s most recent run-in with law enforcement.

Jamerson is described as a white male, age 35, height 5’7”, weight of 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. His last known address was 1309 Dixie Hill Road in Dillwyn.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jamerson. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 969-1772.