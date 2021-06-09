Fraser earns Eagle Scout rank

Cooper Fraser of Scout Troop 6596 recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Fraser’s Eagle Scout service project was building and installing four benches along the Way of the Cross Meditation Path at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Farmville. Cooper will be a senior at Buckingham High this fall and will attend the Governors School of Southside Virginia in Keysville. From left are Scoutmaster Dennis Jones, parents Lee and Leigh Fraser, Cooper Fraser, Assistant Scoutmaster Eric Eberly and Troop Committee Chairman Ben Jones. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)