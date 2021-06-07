Frank Richard Allen, 85 of Dillwyn, passed peacefully on June 3. He was the son of the late George T. Allen and Mary Allen Ayers. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Doris Harris and first wife, Mary Rucker Allen.

Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Jo Allen; his sons, Tommy Allen (Patty) and Neal Allen (Donna); grandchildren, Fred Allen (Meghan) and Dustin Allen (Ellen) and four great- grandchildren, Dylan, Khloe, Declan and Maverick Allen. He is also survived by his brother, Carl “Bo” Allen; two sisters, Geraldine Harris and Margie Sams; nieces, nephews and their families and many friends.

Richard and his sons ran The Dillwyn Lumber Company, Inc. for 20 years until his retirement. He also was a faithful member of 32 years at Saint Andrews Baptist Church in Dillwyn. However, his greatest accomplishment, which gave him the most joy, was spending his days with his great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held June 6, at the Buckingham Community Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Andrews Baptist Church, c/o Bob Murphy, 500 Wood Yard Drive, Dillwyn, VA 23936.

Dunkum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.