Door to door teams to provide vaccine info

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District, in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has announced that the health district and localities will hosting a Community Information Team starting June 22.

The team’s mission is to support COVID-19 vaccine outreach efforts throughout the health district.

Outreach will include door-to-door canvassing in residential neighborhoods and at local businesses in Buckingham and Prince Edward counties. The Community Information Team will provide health education, information about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics and registration opportunities for specific clinics.

The Piedmont Health District continues to work with local healthcare partners to provide walk-in vaccination clinics throughout the district. Appointments are also available. The Community Information Team, whose members will wear branded vests, will assist anyone who wishes to make a vaccine appointment.

Piedmont Health District, in coordination with VDEM and other supporting partners, has also added additional mobile vaccination clinics.

These mobile clinics will offer free COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older in a series of smaller and more local clinics, primarily in rural and underserved areas where vaccine access can be challenging. They are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient.

The added clinics are:

June 19 2 to 5 p.m. Straight Street Buckingham 1174 S. Constitution Route, Dillwyn

June 25 3 to 6 p.m. Town of Farmville Kiosk 1807 South Main St., Farmville

June 26 9 a.m. to noon Concord Baptist Church 12053 Francisco Road, Farmville

June 26 2 to 5 p.m. St. Andrew’s Baptist Church 2532 Saint Andrews Road, Dillwyn

June 27 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prince Edward Agricultural Building 100 Dominion Drive, Farmville

No appointments are needed. Walk-ins are welcome.

These mobile clinics will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, thus eliminating the need for a person to return for a second-dose shot.