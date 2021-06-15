Cumberland track teams advance to state meet

The Cumberland girls and boys track teams finished in the top three at the VHSL 1A-B Region Track and Field Championships Wednesday, June 9.

The Dukes four-person girls squad was runner-ups in the regionals and the four-person boys team finished third.

For the girls team, sophomore Nalonda Henderson and senior Janaia Trent combined to score 97 points.

Henderson finished first in the 100-meter dash, shot put. Trent finished first in the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump.

The duo of Nasir McDonald and Mario Carter combined for 60 points on the boys side. McDonald won first place in the 300-meter hurdles. Carter won first place in the 110 meter hurdles,

McDonald and Henderson, who are an athletic brother/sister combo were both named the Region B male and female athletes of the year.

The Dukes and Lady Dukes will advance to the VHSL 1A State Track and Field Championships at James Madison University Friday, June 18.