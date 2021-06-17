Culvert work to cause delays

Motorists should anticipate delays on Brook Hill Road (Route 621) over a tributary of the Appomattox River in Cumberland County beginning mid-July due to a culvert replacement project.

Beginning July 12, Route 621 from Old Buckingham Road (Route 13) in Cumberland County to Stoney Point Road (Route 620 in Amelia County) will close. The work should end by August 20.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will provide signage to alert motorists and other traffic control devices will be in use.

The detour for this portion of Route 621 is Route 13 to Sunnyside Road (Route 654), to Stoney Point Road (Route 600), to Stoney Point Mill Lane (Route 620), crossing into Amelia County where Route 620 becomes Stoney Point Road, to Fowlkes Bridge Road (Route 621) and back to Route 620 in Cumberland County.