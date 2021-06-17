County’s vaccine scholarship fund grows to $12K

Local businesses and community organizations have increased the number of available $1,000 scholarships for vaccinated students to 12.

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors initially provided $5,000 for five $1,000 scholarships as an incentive for students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A drawing from eligible students ages 12-18 to determine the scholarship winners will be held August 2.

“We’re thankful every day for the giving nature of Prince Edward County businesses, organizations and individuals and the positive relationships between our economic leaders, local government, and community partners,” Prince Edward County Administrator Doug Stanley said. “This scholarship initiative is a true team effort that is helping our students move past the pandemic and focus on their future.”

After the county’s initial $5,000 donations, local businesses and individuals stepped in, donating an additional $7,000 to the fund. Combined with the county’s initial funding, the donations of Hampden-Sydney College, Longwood University, Luck Stone, Mid-Atlantic Irrigation and Jim OConnor mean 12 local students will have their names drawn and receive scholarships.

“Longwood is proud to support efforts to increase our community’s vaccination rate,” Matthew McWilliams, Longwood assistant vice president for communications said. “Increasing the number of vaccinated adults in Prince Edward is the way we return to normalcy, and already we’ve begun to see positive movement toward that goal. The university is happy to support this critical effort and encourages everyone who can safely be vaccinated and has not yet made an appointment to do so.”

To be entered in the August 2 drawing, students must be between the ages of 12 and 18 on August 1. They must be permanent residents of Prince Edward County enrolled as a high school or middle school student during the calendar year 2021 at a public, private, independent or home school. Students must have received at least their first vaccination shot by August .

Walk-in vaccinations for those 12 years and older will be offered at the PEFYA Gym Wednesday afternoons throughout the summer.

Applications for the scholarship are available at the county administrator’s office, at PEFYA vaccination clinics, or at VaccinatePrinceEdward.org. Students may apply when they receive their vaccination. Those who have already been vaccinated can visit the registration table at any vaccination event, show their vaccination card, and fill out the form to enter. The application can also be submitted at the county administrator’s office.

Scholarship winners headed to college will receive a check written jointly to the student and a post-secondary educational institution. For younger students, scholarships will be held in an account bearing the student’s name until graduation from high school.

Individuals or businesses interested in contributing to the scholarship fund should call or email Doug Stanley (540) 392-8837 dstanley@co.prince-edward.va.us.