Charles Thomson “Tommy” Sowers Jr., 75, of Farmville, passed away on Thursday, June 10, at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m., at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with burial to follow at Rockland Community Cemetery.

Mr. Sowers was born on Feb. 23, 1946 in Winchester, to the late Charles Sr. and Anna Minnick Sowers. He was a graduate of Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal and Richmond Professional Institute, forerunner to Virginia Commonwealth University. He was a Richmond Police officer for ten years and retired from Phillip Morris in Richmond.

He previously attended Grace Lutheran Church in Front Royal.

He enjoyed his retirement by fishing and eating ice cream with his wonderful granddaughter, Addie.

Survivors include two daughters, Marenda I. Sowers and Virginia Ann Sowers; sister, Ann Broyhill; granddaughter and light of his life, Addison and mother of his daughters, Ima Mattair.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.