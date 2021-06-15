Buckingham student earns scholarship

Tenaska Virginia Partners, L.P., owner of Tenaska Virginia Generating Station near Scottsville, has awarded a $1,500 college scholarship to a Buckingham County High School senior.

Since 2005, Tenaska Virginia Partners has presented 22 scholarships totaling nearly $19,000 to students at Buckingham County High School. Scholarship recipients must demonstrate good character, academic achievement and leadership to be recognized.

Maura Myles, daughter of Mckinley Jr. and Felicia Myles, of Norfolk, is this year’s recipient.

“Each year, it is our privilege to congratulate the graduating seniors of Buckingham County and especially to recognize one outstanding student with this scholarship,” Sam Graham, plant manager at Tenaska Virginia, said.

The annual scholarship program managed by Omaha, Nebraska-based Tenaska has awarded more than $900,000 in scholarships nationwide. Roughly 990 students in communities where its facilities are located have benefited from the program since 2000.