Boil advisory rescinded; water is safe to drink

By Staff Report

The boil advisory for the Town of Farmville water system has been rescinded.

Town officials put out a press release Wednesday morning saying all mandatory testing has been completed and no bacteria is present in the water.

The boil advisory was put into effect Monday, June 7, after a water leak drained the town’s system causing a water outage lasting for a few hours Monday morning before the leak was located on private property.

