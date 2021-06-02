Bobbie Ray Morgan, 86 of Farmville, was born and raised in Warwick County on March 14, 1935 and resided in Newport News until 2006. He worked and retired from Newport News Public Schools in 1991. He entered Heaven on May 27, in Farmville.

Bobbie was born to Louise Hudgins Morgan and Lawrence Madrid Morgan. He was predeceased by his first wife of 41 years, Pauline L. Morgan; sister, Gloria Russ and husband, Courtney and brother, L. M. “Dickie” Morgan Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Suzanne “Sue” Morgan of 22 years; his children, Sheree, Dennis Ray, Timmy and Lisa; granddaughter, Breinne Soukup and husband, Patrick; great granddaughter, Grace Pauline Soukup and his “fav-or-ite” sister-in-law”, Alice Morgan.

Bobbie will be remembered for his immense love of his family and friends, his honesty, integrity, strong work ethic, always helping others, spending hours in his garage fixing things, piddling and building things with his hands, the outdoors — especially fishing and hunting in his younger days, his sense of humor, giving nicknames to those he loved, his love of westerns — especially Gunsmoke and above all, his respect and love for his Heavenly Father, God and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 5, at 12 p.m. at Farmville Church of Christ. Bobbie requested in lieu of flowers to please make a donation to Farmville Church of Christ, 1401 Milnwood Road, Farmville, VA 23901.

He emphasized having a simple service and that everyone dress comfortably, fishing attire optional.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.