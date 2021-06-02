A Walk and Talk event about the Battles of High Bridge will be held Thursday, June 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Camp Paradise parking area in Green Bay.

Join a ranger as they talk about the Battles of High Bridge and answer questions.

Parking for the event is at Camp Paradise with a $5 fee. For more information call (434) 315-0457.

Please bring sunscreen and appropriate shoes.